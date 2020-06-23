Tuesday Morning Forecast: Showers & storms today

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible through late this afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with small hail and gusty winds. A cold front will create cooler evening temperatures. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 82. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms possible early. Slightly cooler than what we saw this morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A good chance of showers and thunderstorms to the south of highway 79 (especially in the afternoon). Chance of rain: 30%. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms and trending warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: An isolated chance of a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: An isolated chance of a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.