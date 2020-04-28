Morning storms bring hail, high winds through East Texas

MORNING: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Harrison and Marion Counties until 8:30 a.m.

Storms are moving through the area with high winds, heavy rain, and light hail.

TODAY: A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Most storms should stay below severe weather limits but it’s worth keeping an eye on. Storms will increase to our NW with an approaching cold front this evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 85. Chance of rain: 60%. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Severe weather is likely between 8 PM tonight and 4 AM tomorrow morning. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with large hail and isolated tornadoes being secondary threats. Chance of rain: 90%-100%. Low: 62. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the afternoon. High: 74. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 52. High: 77. Winds: North 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures returning. Low: 56. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 61. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.