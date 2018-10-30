Tuesday Morning Forecast: Severe storm potential tomorrow

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 10-30-18

Severe Weather Alert for Wednesday

TODAY: Morning low level clouds eventually lifting to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be the main story today with speeds between 15-25 mph coming out of the South. High 82, Winds South 15-20 Gusts 25 mph+....

TONIGHT: Most cloudy skies with winds staying breezy. Cold front approaching. Low 68, Winds South 10-15 Gusts 20 mph+...

WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

A cloudy start with a few showers and isolated storms through early afternoon. Then, a line of storms develops and moves into East Texas through the afternoon and evening. A few storms could possibly reach strong to severe limits during the afternoon and evening hours (gusty winds and hail the primary concerns) but an isolated tornado is possible. Overall rain chances: 80%-90%. Some very heavy rainfall is likely with amounts possibly reaching 3 inches in parts of our area. Morning low: 68, High 75, but temperatures will fall quickly during Wednesday evening. Winds SSW 10-20 mph, becoming NW 10-20 by evening and night.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT: Rain and storms continuing through late evening (especially south of I-20). Turning colder. Still clouds and light rain possible through Thursday morning. Lows: middle 40s to mid-50s north and central areas, upper 50s to lower 60s south of US HWY 84. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Brisk and colder. High: mid-50s to near 60. Winds: NW 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued chilly. Low 43, High 65. Winds: West, South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of some light rain with a nearby front. Low: 54. High: 69. Winds: South, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming warmer in the afternoon. Low: 54. Highs: mid-70s to near 80. Winds: Southeast 10 mph.