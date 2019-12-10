Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain much colder temperatures on tap for Tuesday

TODAY: Widespread rain is expected through the morning. Rain will start to taper off this afternoon, ending for our Northern Counties by noon, our Deep East Texas Counties by this evening. Temperatures will remain cold throughout the afternoon. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 43. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Skies will start to clear tonight which will allow temperature to fall to freezing or just below by tomorrow morning. Low: 31. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm into the 50s by the afternoon. High: 55. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Warmer temperatures are expected by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Low: 34. High: 57. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back into the 60s. Low: 39. High: 61. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Remaining dry with mostly sunny skies in the area. Low: 44. High: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 56. Winds: NW 15 MPH.