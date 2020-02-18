Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain Increasing today

TODAY: Temperatures will be cooling off in the afternoon with increasing rain. Chance of rain: 60%-70%. Highs: (50s East Texas, 60s and 70s for Deep East Texas). Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A good chance of rain for Deep East Texas with much cooler temperatures by tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 40% ( East Texas). Deep East Texas: 70%-80%. Low: 43. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: We should be mostly dry in the morning with rain arriving again tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler for everyone. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 50. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain early with struggling temperatures and mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40% (AM). Low: 32. High: 46. Winds: N 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 52. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few passing clouds in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 61. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers around in the morning with skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 67. Winds: SW 10 MPH.