Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances return with tolerable temperatures

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Remain very warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storms possible and slightly cooler. The best chance of rain will remain out to the West. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain chances. Temperatures will be comfortable as well. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: North 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Temperatures trending the same with more rain possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm chance. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 83. Winds: N 10 MPH.