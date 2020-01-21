Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain arrives tonight, wet Wednesday

TODAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day. By this evening, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High: 51. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain is likely after midnight. Snow and sleet may mix in with rain to the north of I-20 between 3 AM and 7 AM. No snow accumulation is expected because temperatures will be above freezing. Chance of rain: 80%. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A cold rain is expected throughout the day with temperatures struggling. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 42. Winds SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: On & off light rain is likely which will keep our temperatures in check. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 42. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 37. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 35. High: 59. Winds: E 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a return to the 60s. Low: 37. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few more clouds by the afternoon and warmer. Low: 44. High: 65. Winds: S 10 MPH.