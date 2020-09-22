Tuesday Morning Forecast: On & off rain likely today

TODAY: On and off showers today. Some rain may be heavy at times but it will keep our temperatures relatively cool. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and cool. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Some rain is likely, especially early in the morning. High: 74. Chance of rain: 40%.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as rain clears out. It’ll still remain cool. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures trending slightly warmer. Low: 61. High: 82. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to more sun. Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.