Tuesday Morning Forecast: Multiple rounds of rain will elevate flash flood risk

TODAY: Multiple rounds of rain are on the way. Some thunder is also possible. Temperatures will really struggle in the 40s and 50s today. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 50. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Heavier rain will arrive after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 40s. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 44. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Widespread heavy rain in the morning. Rain will become scattered in the afternoon and come to an end late in the evening. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 36. High: 53. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 32. High: 55. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances returning in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 41. High: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain chances, warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. Hig: 68. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: More rain on the way. Low: 62. High: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.