Tuesday Morning Forecast: Multiple rain chances this week

TODAY: A Few storms possible especially to the North of I-20 and to the west of Highway 69. Rain could be heavy times which could lead to flash flooding. If you don’t see the rain, you’ll most likely see the heat and humidity. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain increasing especially late in the evening. It’ll still be warm and humid. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain is likely in the morning especially for areas to the NW. Rain cooled air should keep our temperatures in check for tomorrow afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 89. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Another complex of showers and thunderstorms will bring additional rain chances to the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain chances and partly cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 97. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. A cold front will be approaching. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.