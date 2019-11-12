Tuesday Morning Forecast: Multiple layers needed to go outside today

TODAY: Very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and wind chill factors in the teens. Temps will struggle to warm this afternoon with decreasing clouds throughout the day. High: 43. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Winds will calm down tonight but clear skies will allow our temperatures to fall even lower than what we had this morning. Low: 23. Winds: N 10-15 MPH

TOMORROW: Very cold temperatures in the morning but warmer tomorrow afternoon with mostly clear skies. High: 52. Winds: 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A warmer start in the morning with a weak disturbance moving through Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Rain chances remain very low at this time. High: 55. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with a comfortable afternoon assuming you have a light jacket. Low: 32. High: 56. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon with temperatures slightly warmer in the evening. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of a few showers in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Feeling like fall by staying dry with partly cloudy skies. Low: 41. High: 62. Winds: NW 10 MPH.