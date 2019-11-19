Tuesday Morning Forecast: Much warmer afternoon expected

TODAY: Much warmer temperatures with mostly sunny skies expected. High: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mild night with a few clouds moving in by tomorrow morning. Low: 56. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A sprinkle or two are possible in the afternoon but that won’t prevent another warm day with highs in the 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: On and off showers are expected with a few rumbles of thunder as well. We should be dry by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 55. High: 56. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 57. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny but still cool. Low: 38. High: 62. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer afternoon expected with mostly sunny skies. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.