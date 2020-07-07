Tuesday Morning Forecast: More storms and heavy rain today

TODAY: More heavy rain is expected today. Storms should become less numerous in the afternoon. Persistent heavy rain will cause flash flooding in the area. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorm will be possible throughout the night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will trend warmer. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 88. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny and trending warmer. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.