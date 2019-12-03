Tuesday Morning Forecast: More dry weather expected through tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High: 66. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight with a few clouds around by early tomorrow morning. Low: 42. Winds: N 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds rolling in from the west in the afternoon. High: 68. Winds: N 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early with a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning. Rain will come to an end by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 60. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining cool. Low: 44. High: 62. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with very warm temperatures. We’ll also be breezy. Low: 50. High: 70. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Chance of precipitation: 20%. Low: 58. High: 65. Winds: W 10 MPH.