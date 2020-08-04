Low humidity continues, increasing late week

THIS MORNING: Passing high clouds and mild this morning. Temperatures to the middle 70s by 9 AM. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TODAY: Passing clouds and a warm day. A 10% chance for a shower or two. Highs: lower to a few mid-90s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and a warm evening. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: North, NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing toward morning. One more mild start. Lows: lower 70s and upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of storms in the morning and afternoon. An increase in the humidity. Highs: upper 80s to near 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms in southern areas, otherwise partly cloudy and more humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a hotter day. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Continued with sunshine and passing clouds. Hotter and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph. A 20% chance of t-showers in southern areas.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Still a low chance of a few storms in the afternoon for southern areas, chance at 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.