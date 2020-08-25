Tuesday Morning Forecast: Marco weakens as Laura takes aim

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain from what’s left of Marco. The heat and humidity will remain in place. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 76. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clouds will be increasing throughout the day as Laura approaches. We may some of the outer bounds by tomorrow evening. Rain should keep temperatures slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 92. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain, especially to the further east. Localized flooding is possible as the remnants of Laura push through the area. Cooler temperatures are expected with the rain. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as Laura pushes off to the north. Much warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining warm. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and storms. Turning slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.