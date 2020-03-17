Tuesday Morning Forecast: Isolated storm chance this afternoon

TODAY: Fog in the morning followed by an isolated storm chance in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers after midnight tonight and relatively muggy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers (especially NW) in the morning. Followed by a bubble up thunderstorm or two in the afternoon with windy conditions. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 79. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Showers possible in the morning with thunderstorms likely in the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. High: 77. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: A chance of some morning showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will push through which will drop our temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 53. High: 57. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 59. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Much cooler with additional chances of rain throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 54. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers are possible throughout the day with much warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.