Tuesday Morning Forecast: Humidity and moisture return for the rest of the week

TODAY: An isolated (not everyone will see it) chance of a thunderstorms. The main story will be the humidity and heat that we see this afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain possible for some of our Eastern counties after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: An isolated rain chance in the morning. Slightly cooler with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 83. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, and warmer in the afternoon. An isolated chance of storms with the daytime heating. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 67. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies will continue with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms and warm temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Better chances of rain arrive in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MEMORIAL DAY: Better chances of rain and storms do arrive for your Memorial Day. It’ll be cooler in the afternoon as a result. Chance of rain: 40%. Winds: S 10 MPH.