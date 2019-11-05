Tuesday Morning Forecast: Fog and drizzle expected today

TODAY: Cloudy skies with some drizzle and light showers. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 72. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some drizzle. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Remaining mild with a slim chance of drizzle. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: On and off rain is expected throughout the day as our cold front pushes through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 62. High: 65. Winds: N 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Skies will start to clear in the morning with much colder temps in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 51. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cool temperatures in place. Low: 37. High: 62. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with mild temps. Low: 45. High: 68. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Arctic air will arrive in the morning with a chance of rain with it. A much colder afternoon is expected. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 44. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.