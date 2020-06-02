Tuesday Morning Forecast: Early summer like pattern sets up

TODAY: A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and humid for the remainder of the night. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms but they’ll be relatively non widespread. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures starting out in the 70s. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continuing to trend warmer. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures are expected. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: We’ll be tracking the tropics very carefully for our rain chances both Monday and Tuesday. We may have a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall somewhere along the Texas or Louisiana Gulf Coasts early in the week. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.