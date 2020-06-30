Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cranking up the heat today

TODAY: Hot and very humid. Temperatures will feel like the upper 90s this afternoon. High: 93. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds while still remaining humid. Low: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot with feels like temperature in the triple digits. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and still, very hot. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. This won’t prevent very hot and humid conditions in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 97. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY (JULY 4TH): A few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon but most of us won’t see the rain. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers here and there while remaining hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and not as hot. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: South 5 MPH.