Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cool today, frost possible tomorrow morning

TODAY: Cool temperatures are expected to continue today with partly cloudy skies. High: 60. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cold with a frost possible across our northern counties. Partly cloudy skies. Low: 38. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer conditions in the afternoon. High: 64. Winds: East 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the warming trend continuing into the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 72. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A cold front mostly cloudy with a few showers with increasing rain chances in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 68. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing Saturday night and mild temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 69. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of rain and storms in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 55. High: 78. Winds: N 5 MPH.