Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cool and dry for NYE, Rainy start to 2020

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny and cool. A great day to get started early on your New Year’s resolutions!. High: 57. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night for your New Year’s Eve plans! Temperatures are expected to be into the 40s and 30s. We’ll see passing clouds. Low: 35. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Increasing clouds are expected in the morning with a good chance of showers in the afternoon. Despite the rain, it’ll be warm. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 54. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain is expected for East Texas in the morning. Colder temperatures are expected for Thursday afternoon with clearing skies. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 50. High: 64. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by more sun in the afternoon. Low: 43. High: 55. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with consistently cool temperatures. Low: 35. High: 54. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 33. High: 65. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 41. High: 61. Winds: NW 15 MPH.