Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cold front #2 arrives tonight

TODAY: A few passing clouds throughout the day. High: 62. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A cold front will be moving through which will create breezy conditions throughout the day. Low: 37. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. We’ll see passing clouds. High: 56. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 31. High: 56. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 36. High: 60. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny as the warming trend continues. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 46. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some rain in the evening. Low: 58. High: 72. Winds: S 20 MPH.