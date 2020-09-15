Tuesday Morning Forecast: Another warm day, rain chances return tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and nice. Low: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of spotty showers. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Better rain chances with temperatures holding steady. Low: 72. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and not as warm. Low: 69. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and not as warm. Low: 65. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 65. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.