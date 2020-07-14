Tuesday Morning Forecast: Another hot day expected

TODAY: Hot and humid today with feels like temperatures anywhere from 105°-110° with more sunshine in the area. High: 97. Winds: South 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and very humid. Low: 79. Wind: South 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. High: 96. Winds: South 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: South 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and very warm. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.