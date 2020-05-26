Tuesday Morning Forecast: Additional rain chances today

TODAY: Rain chances will be increasing this afternoon. The clouds and rain will result in cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 77. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will be possible early. We may have a few break in the clouds after midnight tonight. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 64. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: We should see a break in the rain tomorrow morning with a few showers and thunderstorms firing in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 80. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few more showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 81. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 81. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 81. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies will lead to slightly warmer temps. Low: 63. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer temperatures and dry. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: SE 10 MPH.