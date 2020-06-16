Tuesday Morning Forecast: Additional rain chances this afternoon

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible with the daytime heating. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with slightly warmer temperatures. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.