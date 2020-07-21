Tuesday Morning Forecast: Additional rain chances this afternoon

TODAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, especially after midnight. Warm and dry. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Another tropical system will approach and will increase rain chances by the afternoon. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.