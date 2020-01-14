Tuesday Morning Forecast: Active week ahead

TODAY: We’ll see some spotty showers and thunderstorms (especially to the south of Interstate 20). Muggy and warm otherwise. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and fog is likely once again. Temperatures are going to remain constant for the most part. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the evening. We’ll see warmer temperatures. No severe weather is expected. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 74. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Much colder with more rain in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 49. High: 51. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

FRIDAY: After a cool start we’ll see warmer temperatures. A few non severe showers and storms are possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 49. High: 65. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another front moving through. Much chillier temperatures are expected in the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 52. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 32. High: 53. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 51. Winds: NE 10 MPH.