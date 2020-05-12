Tuesday Morning Forecast: Active weather expected for the next several days

TODAY: The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be this afternoon, especially to the north of Highway 79. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain is possible before midnight. Rain will come to an end by tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. Winds: South 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with warmer temperatures by the afternoon. High: 84. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as the warming trend continues. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will be increasing in the afternoon. Locally heavy rain is possible with some of the stronger storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Heavy rain is expected. A few of the heavier rain bands could contain thunderstorms. We’re not expecting a widespread severe weather outbreak for the weekend, but flash flooding will be in play with multiple waves of heavy rain.

SUNDAY: Heavy rain will continue throughout the day. Rain will curb our high temperatures back into the 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few showers are possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 79. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.