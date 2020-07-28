Tuesday Morning Forecast: A few storms this afternoon, temps remain below average

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorm in the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be across our NW counties. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain should come to an end by 9 pm this evening. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies through early tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will remain below normal. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 77. High: 92. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with hit and miss showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76: High: 91. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Another isolated chance of storms in the afternoon with below normal temperatures continuing. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.