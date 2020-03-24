Tuesday Morning Forecast: 80s, sun return this afternoon

TODAY: Decreasing clouds today with some very warm afternoon temperatures. High: 82. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with skies allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 50s. Low: 56. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. High: 86. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Near record high temperatures for the afternoon and mostly sunny skies. Low: 62. High: 88. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances return Friday night. Low: 65. High: 83. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 70. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Low: 48. High: 69. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.