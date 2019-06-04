Tuesday Midday Forecast: Heavy rain and storms return tomorrow

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-4-19

TODAY: More clouds form into the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies overall today but mostly cloudy by sunset. Heat index values 95°+. A 10% chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon but very isolated. High: 91, Winds: SSE10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy night with a few scattered showers flowing up from the South. 30%-40% chance of overnight rain. Low: 75, Winds: SSE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and a 80% chance for storms. Some heavy rain possible. Low: 75. High: 80. Winds: Southeast 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms continue, chances at 60% to 70%. Not as warm. Low: 71. High: 83. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Breezy and warmer. A 30% chance of storms with the daytime heating. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Heat index values both Saturday & Sunday 100°+. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds SSW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 77. High: 93. Winds: WSW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms, particularly in the morning hours. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.