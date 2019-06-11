Tuesday Midday Forecast: Enjoy the nice weather!

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-11-19

TODAY: Comfortable levels of moisture in the air and below average high temps. Thin upper level clouds for the most part. 10% chance of an isolated shower late. High: 83, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooling way down as skies clear out. Low temps could get into the 50s for our northern counties. Low: 58-62, Winds: East 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front arrives bringing a slight chance for a brief shower (10%). Low: 61. High: 86. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds NNE 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low: 65. High: 88. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, windy, humid, and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds South 20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds South 15-20 mph