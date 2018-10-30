Tuesday afternoon weather: Nice this afternoon. Wednesday is a Severe Weather Alert Day

1:15 PM Tuesday Update:

East Texas Weather Forecast:

THIS AFTERNOON: Windy warm and humid with a mixture of clouds and sunshine....High 82...Winds S 15-25 mph and gusty.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds, windy and humid...Low 68....Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN) IS AN EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY:

Cloudy, windy and humid with thunderstorms (90%-100%), mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. A few storms can be strong to severe with damaging winds, scattered hail and possibly even an isolated tornado. Some of the rain can be heavy enough to cause flash flooding as rain totals may reach 2 to 4 inches. High temperature near 75....Winds SSW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Thunderstorms and heavy rain ending by the overnight hours. Windy and much cooler. Low temperature by daybreak Thursday near 50...Winds NW 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, windy and chilly....High 59....Winds NW 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny....Low a cold 43, High a milder 69....Winds WSW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer....Low 52, High 74...Winds S 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a chance (30%-40%) for thunderstorms. Temperatures: Low 60, High 72....Winds SSE 20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm...Chance (20%) of a shower. Temperatures...Low 53, High 75...Winds SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.....Low 59, High 65...Winds becoming NW 15-25 mph.

Scott Chesner