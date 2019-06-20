THURSDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear and warm; another hot and humid day on Friday







TONIGHT: Warm temperatures and staying muggy. Mainly clear to start but building more clouds by sunrise. Low: 78, Winds: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon partly cloudy skies. Windy, hot, & humid. High: 95. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm! Low: 78, High: 93. Winds South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds South 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low:74. High: 88. Winds South 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds South 10 mph





