THURSDAY PM FORECAST: Dry this evening but showers and storms return tomorrow

Showers and a few storms will return to East Texas on Friday. A weak front will move in from the north and a tropical wave from the Gulf of Mexico will move moisture into Texas. Both are expected to create showers and a few storms.





EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST 8-22-19



TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies but more clouds by daybreak. Low: 77, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30%-40% chance for showers a few storms. Highs near 96. Winds South shifting SE in the afternoon at 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 75-76. Highs: 94-95. Winds: South to SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Hot! High: 97. Low: 76. Winds: South 10-15 mph

TUESDAY through THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers each day. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows: mid 70s. Winds North 10 mph on Tuesday, South 5-10 mph on Wednesday, and SW 10 mph on Thursday.





