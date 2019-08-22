THURSDAY PM FORECAST: Dry this evening but showers and storms return tomorrow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and a few storms will return to East Texas on Friday. A weak front will move in from the north and a tropical wave from the Gulf of Mexico will move moisture into Texas.  Both are expected to create showers and a few storms. 

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST 8-22-19

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies but more clouds by daybreak. Low: 77, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30%-40% chance for showers a few storms. Highs near 96. Winds South shifting SE in the afternoon at 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 75-76. Highs: 94-95. Winds: South to SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Hot! High: 97. Low: 76. Winds: South 10-15 mph

TUESDAY through THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers each day. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows: mid 70s. Winds North 10 mph on Tuesday, South 5-10 mph on Wednesday, and SW 10 mph on Thursday.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar