Thursday Night Forecast: Windy & a quiet night, severe storms likely Friday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with a few showers passing through our area. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and patchy drizzle to a light shower. Lows in the 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, and warm. Rain showers and storms increasing for the evening and night hours. However, some indications from the models that individual storms may form ahead of the line on Friday afternoon. Rain chances at 80%. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail all possible. Heavy rain will occur too, with potentially 2+ inches of rain possible in many areas. Low: 64. High: 75. Wind: South 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain ending, then mostly cloudy. Low: 41. High: 40. Wind: NW 15 mph. Chance of rain at 30%.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a nicer day. Low: 30. High: 57. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds, and a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 52. High: 72. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of showers, mainly in Deep East Texas, with a cold front. Low: 58. High: 68. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder with periods of rain possible, chances at 30%. Low: 34. High: 39. Wind: NE 15 mph.