Thursday Night Forecast: Widespread freeze & frost, dry through the weekend

THIS EVENING (TRICK-OR-TREATING): Clear skies and cold. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING: A frost and a freeze with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind: NW turning SE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a tad milder. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Another front moving in. No rain, but a few clouds. Low: 37. High: 58. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Another chilly morning with patchy frost and a light freeze for a few areas. Mostly sunny with passing high clouds. A slightly warmer afternoon. Low: 36. High: 62. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and a 10% chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 55. High: 70. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Still warm. Low: 56. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.