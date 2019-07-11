Thursday Night Forecast: Weekend rain chances from Barry

We are also monitoring Tropical Storm Barry. The potential still remains for it to become a Category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall Saturday. For East Texas, we do expect some rain chances this weekend for our area. Read more about the tropical system here.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-11-19

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies and a tad cooler. Lows: upper 60s to mostly the lower 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Still hot and humid. A 20% chance of a few late afternoon and evening storms Deep East Texas. High: 93. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 72. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain likely to occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: South-SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 mph.