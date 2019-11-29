Thursday Night Forecast: Warmer & windy Friday, severe storms possible Saturday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and cool. A few sprinkles or a light shower possible. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Wind: East 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies. A southeast wind at 10 mph increasing the Gulf moisture. Areas of drizzle for the morning hours. Temperatures hold steady and rising to the lower and middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers possible. Rain chances at 40%. Warmer and windy. Highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: Southeast 15-20 mph with higher gusts.

SATURDAY IS AN EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely with a cold front by midday and afternoon. Storms could be severe, especially south of I-20 and into Deep East Texas. These severe threats are possible: damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Rain ending late afternoon. Low: 66. Highs in the 60s to the lower 70s. Wind: Southwest, becoming WNW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly day. Low: 46. High: 59. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine, but still a cool day. Low: 40. High: 57. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and a warmer afternoon. Low: 41. High: 67. Wind: West-Southwest, becoming North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Low: 44. High: 63. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain showers. Warmer and breezy. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: South 15 mph.

