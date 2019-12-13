Thursday Night Forecast: Warmer days return, cooler next week

THIS EVENING: A mainly clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds to return by morning. Not as cold. Lows from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Warmer and breezy. Highs in the middle to lower 60s. Wind: WSW, becoming NW 5-10 mph with a cold front Friday evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A cool morning to a pleasant afternoon. Low: 42. High: 65. Wind: North, turning SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer and breezy. Low: 48. High: 71. Wind: South 15 mph. A 10% chance of rain Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s, then rise to the middle 60s and lower 70s south of the cold front, and then fall to the 50s and 40s as the cold front moves through. Wind: Southwest, becoming NW 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and colder. Low: 32. High: 49. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Cold morning and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 29. High: 50. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: High clouds by the afternoon. Still cool. Low: 29. High: 54. Wind: South 10 mph.

