Thursday Night Forecast: Very warm night with more humidity this weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-15-19

THIS EVENING: A few showers in Deep East Texas ending after 8 PM. Clear skies and warm. Temperatures drop from the 90s to the 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies still with less humidity in the air. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A slight increase in humidity with plenty of sunshine. Still hot in the afternoon. Highs: middle to upper 90s and near 100. Wind: SE 10 mph. The Heat Index will be around 105°. A 10% chance of an isolated PM shower in southern areas.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Humidity increasing. A 10% to 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, SW/South 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: More sunshine and hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds & humid. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: SW, turning NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

