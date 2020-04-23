Thursday Night Forecast: Very warm Friday with isolated storms, quieter weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and pleasant. Temperatures to the lower 70s and 60s. Wind: North to South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds return. Mostly clear and mild. Lows near 60. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. After 3 PM, a 20% chance of rain late day with a cold front. A few storms could turn strong or severe with large hail and gusty winds as the primary threats. High: 84-88. Wind: South, turning West 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold front moves through, with a few isolated showers or a storm. Rain ends before Midnight. Lows: lower 50s. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny & warm. High: 75. Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 49. High: 77. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A few clouds return. Becoming warmer and humid. Low: 55. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A 30% chance of rain and a few storms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain or a few storms with a cold front. Decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.