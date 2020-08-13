Thursday Night Forecast: Triple-digit heat settles in through the weekend

THIS EVENING: Clouds clear and a very warm evening. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and quite warm. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph by daybreak.

Heat Advisory in effect for Friday,

likely into the weekend. Read more here.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues and even hotter. High temperatures will be as high as 102. Wind: SW 10-15, gusts to 20 mph. Heat index up to 110°.

SATURDAY: Continued mostly sunny and hot. Lows: upper 70s. Highs around 100. Wind: SW, turning NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine another humid day. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Sunday evening, a 10% chance of t-storms ahead of a cold front.

MONDAY: A front moves into our area and brings a 20% chance of storms – mainly for the morning hours. Not as hot. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A break from the humidity. Sunshine and tolerable weather. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds and less humid. A comfortable morning. Warm afternoon. Lows: upper 60s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Continued with sunshine and slightly warmer. Low: 67. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.