Thursday Night Forecast: The heat continues with more triple-digit temperatures

THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing out. A warm evening. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: Variable 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another mild night. Lows: some upper 60s to mainly lower to middle 70s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity is staying low, allowing our temperatures to rise above 100 degrees. Highs: upper 90s and near 100 (feeling like between 100-105). Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A few clouds passing through. Hotter. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Highs: upper 90s to lower 100s. Wind: SSW 10 mph Saturday and South 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A 10% chance of an afternoon shower in southern areas. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 90s. A slight increase in the humidity. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A tad more humid. A 10% chance of rain and some storms (mostly Deep East Texas). Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the middle 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and becoming more humid. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.