Thursday Night Forecast: T-storms continue and still humid through weekend

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms continue for a few more hours. Some rain heavy at times. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 70s later tonight. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 30% chance of rain for a few areas. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with patchy fog by daybreak. Lows: lower 70s to upper 60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to afternoon sunshine. Humid. More scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon, especially south of I-20. Very humid. Rain chances at 20% to 30%. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy sky and remaining warm and muggy. Just a 10% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Low: 69. High: 91. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a 30% chance of rain and storms increasing late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night ahead of a cold front. During the day, very warm. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: South, becoming North late day 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain through midday. Much cooler and windy. Morning lows in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds clearing in the afternoon. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Fall weather settles in! Much cooler morning with lows in the 50s and some upper 40s possible in rural areas! Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning, more sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Very warm. Low: 66. Highs: upper 80s and near 90. Wind: South 15-20 mph.