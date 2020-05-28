Thursday Night Forecast: Sunshine & warm weather this weekend

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms northeast ending after 8 PM. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by morning. Areas of fog possible. Low: 62. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Brief morning clouds, then sunshine by the afternoon. Warm and breezy. High: 84. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a few clouds. Warm and pleasant. Low: 61 (some upper 50s). Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds at times. Another great day. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The start of Meteorological summer & hurricane season. More clouds and slightly more humid. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Humid. Low: 65. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & sunshine. Muggy. A few isolated showers possible with the Gulf moisture returning. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds and an isolated shower possible. Hot. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

