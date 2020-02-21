Thursday Night Forecast: Sunshine for Friday, clouds but warmer this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clouds decrease from north to south. Breezy and cold. Temperatures into the 40s and some 30s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds. Colder by morning. Lows in the lower 30s to a few upper 20s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, making it feel like the middle 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A nicer day but still cold. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with some clouds returning by the late afternoon and evening. Milder. Low: 31. High: 56. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Breezy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 62. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Staying mild with a cold front arriving in the morning. Low: 52. High: 64. Wind: WNW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds. A mild day with a stronger cold front by the afternoon. Low: 42. High: 58. Wind: South, becoming Northwest 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and colder. Low: 33. High: 47. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 29. High: 56. Wind: NW 5 mph.